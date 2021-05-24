Left Menu

UP: 4 held for sending death threats to businessman to extort money

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:56 IST
Four people have been arrested here for sending death threats to a businessman in order to extort money from him, police said on Monday. After Harkesh Luthra, native of Pratap Vihar colony, dismissed death threats twice, the accused sent him a life-threatening letter along with a cartridge in a wedding card envelope on May 4, they said, adding that following this incident Luthra filed an FIR. Following a tip-off and technical intelligence, police along with crime branch officials arrested the four accused on Sunday during checking of vehicles near Chandmari ground in Vijay Nagar area. They have been identified as Sunil, Vikas, Suraj and Yashpal, who is an old acquaintance of the businessman, Superintendent of Police (city) Nipun Agarwal said, adding that one .32 bore pistol and a bullet has been recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, Yashpal told the police that a few days ago, he had made money from Luthra during a land deal, thereafter, he along with his associates planned to extort money from Luthra by sending death threats.

The letter was delivered by a teenage boy whom we paid Rs 50. In the letter, which I wrote along with Sunil, we demanded Rs 25 lakh and threatened Luthra with dire consequences if our demand was not met, he further told the police.

