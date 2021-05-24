Anupam Kher to complete 37 years in Bollywood, actor shares heartfelt post celebrating milestone

Reminiscing his 37 glorious years in Indian cinema, veteran actor Anupam Kher got nostalgic and shared he 'still gets choked' when he sees his name in the opening titles of his first film 'Saaransh'. On Monday, the former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India took to his Instagram handle and informed his fans that he will be celebrating his 37th birthday in the Indian film industry tomorrow.

He shared a short clip on the photo-sharing platform that features his name in the opening titles of his 1984 National Award-winning debut film 'Saaransh'. "Even today when I see my name in the opening titles of my first film #Saaransh as introducing #AnupamKher I get choked with emotions. Can't believe that tomorrow, 25th I will complete 37 years in cinema. Wah! God has really been kind!! #1DayToGo for my 37th birthday in movies! More tomorrow," he wrote in the caption.

The 66-year-old actor portrayed the role of a retired middle-class teacher who loses his son in a mugging incident on the streets of New York. The Mahesh Bhatt-directed film 'Saaransh' revolves around an old couple who lends a room on rent after the recent death of the family's bread earner, their only son. A budding actor (female) starts living with them, who falls in love with a local politician's only son.

Kher's acting career in Bollywood took off after his debut film bagged major accolades including the veteran star winning Filmfare Award for Best Actor and Mahesh Bhatt receiving Filmfare Award for Best Story, and more. He made a remarkable place in the Hindi film industry and appeared in over 500 films predominantly in the Hindi language, and many other languages too. He is a recipient of two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards.

Kher had recently also won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled 'Happy Birthday', adding a feather to his cap. The film also bagged the Best Short Film award at the prestigious film festival. 'Happy Birthday' marked Kher and Aahana Kumra's second collaboration after featuring in the 2019 critically acclaimed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

Apart from 'Happy Birthday', Kher has several other projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'. (ANI)

