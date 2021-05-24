Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Graphic novel to tell Freddie Mercury's life story; Italy's raucous glam rock takes Eurovision by storm and more

Updated: 24-05-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Graphic novel to tell Freddie Mercury's life story; Italy's raucous glam rock takes Eurovision by storm and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Eurovision)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Italy's raucous glam rock takes Eurovision by storm

Italy's entry, glam rock band Maneskin, won the Eurovision song contest, as the world's most popular live music event was held in the Netherlands after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Italian's raucous "Zitti E Buoni" beat out professional jury favorites Switzerland and France, sweeping the public vote which counts for half the points.

Box Office: 'F9' Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas

"F9" has the international box office sizzling. The latest installment in Universal's testosterone-fueled franchise kicked off with a massive $162.4 million in eight markets, including China, Korea, and Hong Kong. Those ticket sales easily mark the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster since COVID-19 hit.

Graphic novel to tell Freddie Mercury's life story

A new graphic novel will tell the life story of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in his own words, from his childhood in Zanzibar to becoming one of the most famous rock stars in the world. Z2 Comics has joined forces with Universal Music Group and Mercury Songs Ltd for "Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs", which is described as "the first-ever graphic novel paying tribute to one of the greatest figures the music world has ever known".

(With inputs from agencies.)

