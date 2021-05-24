UP: Traders' body helps man arrange money for daughter's wedding

Left Menu

Traders in Allahaganj area here helped a 70-year-old man in arranging money for his daughters wedding after he was refused help a day before the event.

Traders in Allahaganj area here helped a 70-year-old man in arranging money for his daughter's wedding after he was refused help a day before the event.

Lalaram has a family of seven members and lives in a thatched house in Garhia Mangola village. On Monday, he told PTI, ''Poverty is a very bad thing. Owing to lockdown, I am worried as I am without any work. The marriage of my daughter on May 23 added to the worries as I was finding it difficult to arrange food for my family.'' Lalaram said he had approached a prominent person in the village to arrange food for the wedding, however, a day before the event, the person backed out citing a lockdown-like situation.

Following this, he narrated his woes to Deepak, a trader in Allahaganj area after which the matter was taken up by Pavan Gupta, chairman of the local traders' body, who disseminated the message further.

Gupta said Hindu as well as Muslim traders arranged jewellery and also collected Rs 50,000 in cash for the marriage.

''The marriage was successfully held at a temple on May 23, and the traders blessed the newly-married couple,'' Gupta said.

