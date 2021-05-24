Left Menu

Boris Johnson to wed fiancee Carrie Symonds in July 2022: Report

If the lockdown roadmap goes ahead as planned, it is expected that all restrictions would be lifted by June 21.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:33 IST
Boris Johnson to wed fiancee Carrie Symonds in July 2022: Report
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Boris Johnson is among the many whose wedding plans were delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and it seems the UK Prime Minister and fiancee Carrie Symonds have finally settled on a date for their big day.

Johnson, whose divorce from Indian-origin lawyer-author Marina Wheeler concluded last year, is to marry for the third time on July 30 next year, according to ‘The Sun’ newspaper. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, based at their Downing Street flat, were engaged in late 2019 and together have a one-year-old son, Wilfred. The newspaper said the couple have sent out save-the-date cards to family and friends for a lavish bash next July, which marks a popular summer wedding period in the UK.

“Details of exactly where the couple will say 'I do' remain a closely guarded secret, but pals say they are waiting until next year for a big celebration to be on the safe side,” 'The Sun' reports.

A spokesperson for the couple declined to comment on a “private family event”.

Previously, asked if he was planning a summer wedding, Johnson had told the newspaper: “The wedding industry is certainly gonna come roaring back in common with many other sectors of the economy.” Current rules allow weddings to take place in England with a restricted number of guests able to join in the celebrations. If the lockdown roadmap goes ahead as planned, it is expected that all restrictions would be lifted by June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021