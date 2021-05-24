Left Menu

Pact with India sets gold-standard on immigration, says Priti Patel

It tackles illegal migration, both in the UK and in India, accelerating the process of those who have no legal right to stay, said Patel.But it also gives opportunities for thousands of British and Indian citizens to live and work legally in each others countries.

24-05-2021
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday described the recently signed Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) with India as a new “gold-standard” for immigration, which will open up opportunities for thousands of British and Indian citizens to live and work legally in each other’s countries.

In a major speech to mark the launch of a 'New Plan for Immigration', the Indian-origin Cabinet minister referenced the MMP signed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his London visit earlier this month as a “ground-breaking” initiative that tackles illegal migration in both countries and paves the way for the UK government’s “firm but fair” post-Brexit immigration system.

“Earlier this month, I signed a ground-breaking agreement with India. It tackles illegal migration, both in the UK and in India, accelerating the process of those who have no legal right to stay,” said Patel.

''But it also gives opportunities for thousands of British and Indian citizens to live and work legally in each other’s countries. This agreement shows the way forward as we strive for a new gold-standard for immigration – one which is both fair and firm,” she said.

Under the MMP, the UK and India have agreed to work towards an April 2022 timeline to bring in new systems in place which will include a new “bespoke” plan for 18 to 30 year olds to apply for a 24-month stay to live and work in either country and also speedier deportation of illegal migrants, including streamlining extradition processes.

