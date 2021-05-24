Man kills friend over illicit relationship

A 40-year-old man from Nalasopara town in the Palghar district of Maharashtra was allegedly killed by his friend on Monday over suspicion of the deceased's illicit relationship with a woman, police said. The victim was found lying in a pool, of blood at the residence of his friend, an official said, adding that the accused is on the run. Prima facie, the victim was hit by a hammer and stabbed with a kitchen knife by the accused, he said. PTI COR NSK NSK

