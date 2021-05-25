Detained Belarusian blogger Protasevich appears in video
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-05-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 00:48 IST
In a video posted online on Monday, Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich, detained when a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk, says he is in good health and acknowledges having played a role in organising mass protests in Minsk last year.
Appearing on several channels of the Telegram messaging app, Protasevich, wearing a dark sweatshirt and with his hands tightly clasped in front of him, says he is in a pre-trial detention facility in Minsk and denies having heart problems reported by some social media.
