Entertainment News Roundup: Graphic novel to tell Freddie Mercury's life story; Italy's raucous glam rock takes Eurovision by storm and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Italy's Eurovision rockstar winner did not take drugs -organisers

The lead singer of Italy's glam rock band Maneskin, which won this year's Eurovision song contest, has passed a drugs test proving he did not take drugs at the weekend event, the organisers said on Monday. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said it had conducted a thorough review of what happened on Saturday after some viewers thought footage showed Damiano David snorting cocaine as he waited for the winner to be announced.

Italy's raucous glam rock takes Eurovision by storm

Italy's entry, glam rock band Maneskin, won the Eurovision song contest, as the world's most popular live music event was held in the Netherlands after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Italian's raucous "Zitti E Buoni" beat out professional jury favourites Switzerland and France, sweeping the public vote which counts for half the points.

Indiana Jones' fedora and Harry Potter's glasses to be auctioned in California

Indiana Jones' fedora and Harry Potter's glasses are among over 1,200 film and television memorabilia items going under the hammer in June at the Prop Store in California. Matt Truex, Marketing Manager at the Prop Store, said the auction was the biggest they had ever held and he expects keen interest from collectors.

Box Office: 'F9' Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas

"F9" has the international box office sizzling. The latest installment in Universal's testosterone-fueled franchise kicked off with a massive $162.4 million in eight markets, including China, Korea and Hong Kong. Those ticket sales easily mark the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster since COVID-19 hit.

UK reopening: Did cinema chains just pull a rabbit out of the hat?

Sony's animated comedy "Peter Rabbit 2" drove UK cinemas' box office takings in their reopening weekend to the highest since the pandemic took hold last year, giving a boost to cinema chains which had been burning through cash during months of lockdowns. Overall box office collections at the weekend came in at more than 7 million pounds ($9.91 million), with the speed and size of the return beyond anything most companies were expecting, UK Cinema Association CEO Phil Clapp told Reuters on Monday.

Graphic novel to tell Freddie Mercury's life story

A new graphic novel will tell the life story of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in his own words, from his childhood in Zanzibar to becoming one of the most famous rock stars in the world. Z2 Comics has joined forces with Universal Music Group and Mercury Songs Ltd for "Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs", which it described as "the first-ever graphic novel paying tribute to one of the greatest figures the music world has ever known".

Dylan's 'Lay Lady Lay' lyrics and Cobain self-portrait head to auction

Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to "Lay Lady Lay," a cheeky self-portrait by Kurt Cobain and five guitars designed by the late Eddie Van Halen are among 1,300 items going up for auction in June. A series of hand-written letters from Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend will also be offered for sale in the Music Icons event at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.

