Lindsay Lohan to make acting comeback with Netflix's Christmas romantic comedy

American actor and TV personality Lindsay Lohan, who has largely foregone acting in recent years, will soon be starring in an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix holiday rom-com. According to Variety, Lohan will play a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress", who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. The rest of the cast has not been announced yet.

The streamer has made a robust business out of Christmas fare, and its original movies such as 'Jingle Jangle', 'A Christmas Prince', 'The Christmas Chronicles' and 'The Princess Switch', which was inspired by Lohan's 'The Parent Trap', have become instant and repeatable holiday classics. Lohan had skyrocketed to fame as an 11-year-old actor, starring in a 1998 reboot of 'The Parent Trap'. She followed that with a remake of 'Freaky Friday' and 'Mean Girls', both roles cemented her status as an A-list star.

Advertisement

Starting in the early 2010s, after years of being hounded by paparazzi and the tabloids because of personal issues, ones that made her uninsurable for a time because of her chronic absences, Lohan withdrew from acting. She eventually moved abroad, living both in Europe and Dubai. Since then, she has launched projects sporadically, such as being the only good thing in Paul Schrader's 2013 movie, 'The Canyons', appearing in a West End production of 'Speed-the-Plow' in 2014, recurring on the British TV comedy 'Sick Note' in 2018, starring in the MTV reality show 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' in 2019, and later that year she appeared as a judge on the Australian version of 'The Masked Singer'.

On CNN's New Year's Eve special in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic would press pause on the world, Lohan had told hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she wanted to "come back to America and start filming again," and "taking back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys." Production for Lohan's Netflix rom-com will commence in November; hence it won't be for 2021 holiday viewing, audiences will receive this Christmas present at a time to be announced later.

As per Variety, Janeen Damian will direct the feature, which has been written by Damian, Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver. Its producers are MPCA's Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films' Michael Damian. MPCA has been behind Netflix Christmas movies as 'A Christmas Prince' franchise, 'Operation Christmas Drop' and the forthcoming 'A Castle for Christmas'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)