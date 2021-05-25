Left Menu

UP woman goes out to defecate, raped by youth of her village

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 25-05-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 11:22 IST
UP woman goes out to defecate, raped by youth of her village
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth of her village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place under the Mohanganj police station area on Monday, they said.

The victim had gone out to defecate when a youth of her village hit her with a stick on the head, making her unconscious, and raped her, she alleged.

When she did not return home for hours, her family went to look for her and found her lying unconscious, police said, adding she was admitted to Community Health Centre in Singhpur for treatment.

The accused has been identified and further investigation in the case is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021