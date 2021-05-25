Left Menu

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play Uber CEO in Showtime series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-05-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:20 IST
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play Uber CEO in Showtime series
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor-producer Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been tapped to essay the role of former Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick in Showtime series ''Super Pumped''.

According to Variety, the anthology drama hails from ''Billions'' creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien and Beth Schacter.

The trio will executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series.

The season one is based on journalist-author Mike Isaac's book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber''.

It will deal with Uber and Kalanick’s meteoric rise in Silicon Valley, the company’s roller coaster ride and Kalanick’s eventual ouster amid allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic environment at the company.

“Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge. We are beyond excited to see what he will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build,'' said Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programing at Showtime. Each season of ''Super Pumped'' will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021