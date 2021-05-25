Left Menu

Korean pop group Tomorrow X Together to debut second LP on May 31

Korean pop band Tomorrow X Together has announced that their second studio album The Chaos Chapter Freeze will release on May 31.The group, also known as TXT, consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 25-05-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:29 IST
Korean pop band Tomorrow X Together has announced that their second studio album 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' will release on May 31.

The group, also known as TXT, consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai. The quintet became popular after the success of their first EP 'The Dream Chapter: Star', which they followed up with LP ''The Dream Chapter: Magic'' in 2019.

The new album consist of eight tracks, including their first English song ''Magic''.

'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze'' also features Tomorrow X Together's new title track ''0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)''. The song represents the ''unequivocal declaration of a boy’s first love''. RM of Korean pop sensation BTS helped the band in penning the track's lyrics.

The other songs in the album are ''Anti-Romantic'', ''Ice Cream'', ''What if I had been that PUMA'', ''No Rules'', ''Dear Sputnik'' and ''Frost''.

'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' has already recorded over 6.7 lakh pre-orders. The band will reveal the album preview video on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

