Jonah Hill to play Hollywood fixer Sidney Korshak in new limited series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:02 IST
Actor Jonah Hill is set to headline a limited series about Hollywood fixer Sidney Korshak and studio executive Lew Wasserman.

The show is created by William Monahan, who won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for ''The Departed'', reported Deadline.

Hill, known for starring in films such as ''Superbad'', ''21 Jump Street'', ''Moneyball'' and ''The Wolf of Wall Street'', will essay the role of Korshak.

According to the outlet, Wasserman was the visionary who in the 1940s liberated actors from film studio control by creating MCA, the modern talent agency.

He straddled both lines until the government made him choose and Wasserman shed talent representation for producing. Wasserman’s empire building was abetted by Korshak, an attorney now famous for providing a bridge between organised crime and Hollywood.

In addition to starring in the project, Hill will also executive produce the show along with Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin.

The show, which is currently untitled, is being shopped to studios and TV outlets.

