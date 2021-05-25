Jesse Plemons to star opposite Elizabeth Olsen in HBO Max series 'Love and Death'

“Judas and the Black Messiah'' actor Jesse Plemons has been cast opposite ''WandaVision'' star Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max original limited series ''Love and Death''.

The show hails from writer David E Kelley, who also serves as executive producer along with Hollywood star Nicole Kidman.

It is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who killed her friend, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980.

According to a press release issued by the streaming platform, Plemons will play Allan Gore opposite Olsen's Candy Montgomery.

Lesli Linka Glatter is attached to direct the show, which is inspired by the book ''Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs'' and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II”). Lionsgate Television is producing the series for HBO Max.

Apart from ''Love and Death'', Candy Montgomery is also the subject of Elisabeth Moss-starrer limited series ''Candy'', which is currently in development at Hulu.

