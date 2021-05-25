Left Menu

Jesse Plemons to star opposite Elizabeth Olsen in HBO Max series 'Love and Death'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:45 IST
Jesse Plemons to star opposite Elizabeth Olsen in HBO Max series 'Love and Death'
  • Country:
  • United States

“Judas and the Black Messiah'' actor Jesse Plemons has been cast opposite ''WandaVision'' star Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max original limited series ''Love and Death''.

The show hails from writer David E Kelley, who also serves as executive producer along with Hollywood star Nicole Kidman.

It is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who killed her friend, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980.

According to a press release issued by the streaming platform, Plemons will play Allan Gore opposite Olsen's Candy Montgomery.

Lesli Linka Glatter is attached to direct the show, which is inspired by the book ''Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs'' and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II”). Lionsgate Television is producing the series for HBO Max.

Apart from ''Love and Death'', Candy Montgomery is also the subject of Elisabeth Moss-starrer limited series ''Candy'', which is currently in development at Hulu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021