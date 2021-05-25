Left Menu

#ArrestYuvikaChaudhary trends on Twitter after actor uses 'casteist slur' in video, issues apology

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:49 IST
#ArrestYuvikaChaudhary trends on Twitter after actor uses 'casteist slur' in video, issues apology
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary, known for films like ''Om Shanti Om'' and ''The Shaukeens'', on Tuesday found herself in the midst of a controversy when a video of hers allegedly using a casteist slur went viral on social media.

The former ''Bigg Boss'' contestant soon took to Twitter to issue an apology, saying she did not know the meaning of the said word.

While the video has not been removed from the actor's vlog (video blog) on YouTube, the portion where she mentions the slur appears to have been chopped off.

The original clip, which is still being shared on social media, shows her husband, actor-model Prince Narula in the midst of a grooming session as Chaudhary explains why she is not dressed well.

Later, the 37-year-old model-actor apologised for her actions and said she didn't mean to hurt anyone's sentiments.

''Hi guys I didn’t know the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all (sic)'' Chaudhary tweeted.

The incident comes weeks after ''Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'' actor Munmun Dutta was criticised for using a casteist slur in one of her videos. She was later booked by the police in Haryana's Hansi town and Indore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021