Adam Wingard to direct movie adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comics 'Hardcore'

“Godzilla vs Kong” director Adam Wingard will be helming the film adaptation of ''The Walking Dead'' creator Robert Kirkman and Marc Silvestri's comic book series ''Hardcore''. ''Hardcore'' is described as an action/sci-fi thriller and follows a soldier's journey as he saves the world without getting his hands dirty. According to Variety, the script is based on an original outline from Kirkman, which Wingard will adapt with up-and-coming writer Will Simmons.

Skybound and Wingard's Montauk Chair are producing the project.

Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst will serve as producers on behalf of Skybound, while Wingard will executive produce.

Fresh off the success of ''Godzilla vs Kong'', Wingard is also directing a ''Face/Off'' sequel for Paramount and a hybrid CGI ''ThunderCats'' film for Warner Bros.

