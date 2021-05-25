Russia opens new investigations into jailed Kremlin critic Navalny - Navalny's Instagram
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:50 IST
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he had been informed in prison about three new criminal cases against him, according to a post in his Instagram account published on Tuesday.
Navalny said he had learned about the cases from an investigator who visited him in custody on Monday.
