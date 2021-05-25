Left Menu

Elisabeth Moss to helm two episodes of Apple series 'Shining Girls'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:51 IST
Actor Elisabeth Moss will be directing two episodes of her upcoming Apple series ''Shining Girls''.

Described as a ''metaphysical thriller'', the show is based on the 2013 best-selling Lauren Beukes novel of the same name.

Moss, who will also headline the series, will direct alongside Emmy winner Michelle MacLaren and Daina Reid, reported Variety.

The actor had previously helmed three episodes of her hit Hulu series ''The Handmaid's Tale''.

MacLaren will direct the first two episodes of the first season, while Reid will direct four episodes.

''Shining Girls'', which hails from MRC Television, will also feature Wagner Moura and Jamie Bell.

The story is about Kirby (Moss), a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. Moura will essay the role of Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack. Bell will star as Harper, a mysterious loner with a surprising connection to Kirby.

Writer Silka Luisa will adapt the novel for the television series and also serve as the showrunner and executive producer.

Moss and Lindsey McManus will executive produce under their Love & Squalor Pictures banner. Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio will executive produce through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davidson.

