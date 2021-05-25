Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:40 IST
Debra Messing to star in feature adaptation of '13: The Musical'
Emmy-winning actor Debra Messing is joining the feature adaptation of Broadway's ''13: The Musical''.

The story follows young Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) who moves from New York City to small-town Indiana, grappling with his parents' divorce and prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.

According to Deadline, Messing, best known for the series ''Will & Grace'', will play Evan Goldman's mother in the Tamra Davis-directed feature.

Tony Award winner Robert Horn is adapting the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish.

The previously announced cast includes Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

Jason Robert Brown will be composing the music for the Netflix film. Also a Tony winner, Brown served as the composer and lyricist on the original musical.

Jamal Sims is the choreographer. Neil Meron is producing the picture along with Horn.

The Broadway version, which ran for a 105 performances between 2008-2009, featured the first and only all-teenager cast and band, and marked the professional debuts of Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

