Karntaka theatre artiste Krishne Gowda dies of cardiac arrest

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Theatre artiste and Kannada film actor B M Krishne Gowda, who shot to fame with his role as a party president in the drama 'Mukhyamantri', died due to cardiac arrest here on Tuesday, his family sources said.

The 80-year-old artiste, who had contracted COVID about a month ago and remained in hospital for treatment for about 20 days, had completely recovered from the disease.

However, he again developed a respiratory problem and was admitted to a private hospital.

Gowda had also worked in television soap operas and films, mostly playing character actor roles.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

