Nora Fatehi steps up to boost COVID relief efforts, urges people to donate

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi recently visited a COVID relief centre to volunteer and work for the cause by joining hands with Donatekart. With this initiative, Nora has urged people to contribute even a small amount possible.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 16:47 IST
Nora Fatehi (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi recently visited a COVID relief centre to volunteer and work for the cause by joining hands with Donatekart. With this initiative, Nora has urged people to contribute even a small amount possible. The 29-year-old actor-dancer took to Instagram and shared a post requesting people to donate for the COVID relief work.

Alongside the post, Nora shared a video requesting the donation where she says, "Now is the time for all of us to come together and help each other." "If you and I are able to stay at home with our families safe and healthy, then we are among the blessed ones," she continued.

Nora was recently spotted supporting the cause with Donatekart in making the difference by volunteering and distributing oxygen supplies, concentrators, hospital beds and even oximeters to those in need. Several other known personalities like singer Mohit Chauhan, actor Samantha Akkineni, Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami have come forward to help society by requesting people to Donatekart and support the cause. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

