Minor thrashed, his head shaved for meeting girl

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed and his head shaved by a group of people after his female friend went to meet him at his house in Punjab's Muktsar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the victim's 16-year-old friend visited his home in Ravidas Nagar, Malout town, they said. When the girl's came to know, they brought her back, police said, adding, people in the locality attacked the boy later.

Advertisement

A video capturing the incident was posted on social media.

Police said they rescued the boy and got him admitted at a civil hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)