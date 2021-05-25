Left Menu

Minor thrashed, his head shaved for meeting girl

PTI | Muktsar | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:04 IST
Minor thrashed, his head shaved for meeting girl
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed and his head shaved by a group of people after his female friend went to meet him at his house in Punjab's Muktsar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took on Monday when the victim's 16-year-old friend visited his house in Ravidas Nagar, Malout town, they said. When the girl's family got to know, they took her back to their home, police said, adding, people in the locality later attacked the boy.

A video capturing the incident was posted on social media.

Police said they rescued the boy and got him admitted at a civil hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021