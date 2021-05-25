Minor thrashed, his head shaved for meeting girl

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed and his head shaved by a group of people after his female friend went to meet him at his house in Punjab's Muktsar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took on Monday when the victim's 16-year-old friend visited his house in Ravidas Nagar, Malout town, they said. When the girl's family got to know, they took her back to their home, police said, adding, people in the locality later attacked the boy.

A video capturing the incident was posted on social media.

Police said they rescued the boy and got him admitted at a civil hospital.

