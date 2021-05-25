Prez greets citizens on eve of Buddha Purnima

Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Buddha Purnima and prayed that the country emerges successfully from the COVID-19 pandemic.We are faced with an unprecedented crisis in the form of COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:05 IST
''We are faced with an unprecedented crisis in the form of COVID-19 pandemic. On this auspicious festival of Buddha Purnima, I pray that through our solidarity and collective resolve, may we emerge successfully from this pandemic and continue to move steadfastly towards the well-being of people at large,'' he said. In his message on the eve of Buddha Purnima, Kovind said the teachings of Lord Buddha lead us to the path of freedom from suffering and misery. He taught people to abstain from violence and injustice and this very mantra has been motivating us for centuries to become ideal human beings, the President said. The ideals of non-violence, peace, compassion and service to humanity embodied in the life of Lord Buddha and his eternal teachings have profoundly influenced the development of human civilization all over the world, Kovind said.

''On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my best wishes to all the fellow citizens and followers of Lord Buddha all over the world,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

