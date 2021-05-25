Left Menu

Rajev Paul to resume shoot of 'Sasural Simar Ka 2'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:12 IST
Actor Rajev Paul, who recently recovered from coronavirus, on Tuesday said he will soon resume shoot of his popular TV show ''Sasural Simar Ka 2'' The 50-year-old actor tested positive for the virus on May 7 and was initially under home quarantine. He was later hospitalised after his health showed no signs of improvement. Paul was discharged from the hospital last week.

In an Instagram post, Paul announced that he is flying to Agra to resume shoot of the popular TV show.

''So time for some #goodnews friends As you all know I have recovered well from #covid and have been away from my shoot for almost a month.

''I’m now on my way to the #airport flying to #Delhi and then driving to #Agra to #shoot for your fav show #sasuralsimarka2 and join my awesome #screen #family there,'' he captioned the post.

The ''Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'' actor urged his fans and well-wishers to continue to shower their love and blessings on him.

“Will certainly need you #love #blessings and #wishes as always Hope you all are doing well, will keep you all posted with more updates here,'' he said.

The cast and crew of ''Sasural Simar Ka 2'', which airs on Colors TV, have been filming the show in Agra after film and TV shoots were put on a halt in Mumbai by Maharashtra government last month due to rising COVID-19 cases.

