Indian embassy in Cambodia to arrange flight for stranded Gorakhpur labourers

The Embassy is extending all possible help to stranded Indians who may need lodging and boarding.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian embassy in Cambodia on Tuesday said that it was trying to organise a special flight to send back the labourers from India who were stuck in Phnom Penh due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

The embassy’s statement came three days after Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, asking for the safe return of the stranded labourers, who hail from the former’s Lok Sabha constituency.

''Hon'ble @ravikishann ji. The Embassy is extending all possible help to stranded Indians who may need lodging and boarding. We are trying to organize a repatriation flight too,'' the Indian embassy in Cambodia said in a tweet.

Kishan responded to this, saying: ''I'd like to express heartfelt gratitude towards Shri @DrSJaishankar ji @indembcam as well as the Cambodian embassy for noticing my letter as a Member of parliament and taking necessary action. Thank you for your efforts.'' According to his office, about 150 workers approached the actor-turned politician via WhatsApp on Saturday, informing him about their plight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

