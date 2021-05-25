Left Menu

Journey feels like it's only begun: Tusshar Kapoor on completing two decades in Bollywood

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:27 IST
Journey feels like it's only begun: Tusshar Kapoor on completing two decades in Bollywood
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (tusshark89)
Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor, who completed 20 years in Bollywood on Tuesday, described his journey in Hindi cinema as a ''dizzy roller coaster ride'' with no regrets.

Kapoor, son of veteran actor Jeetendra made his acting debut in 2001 with ''Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai'' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

He went on to feature in multistarrer movies like ''Kyaa Kool Hai Hum'' (2005), ''Dhol'' (2007), ''Shootout at Wadala'' (2013) and the ''Golmaal'' series.

Last year, Kapoor turned producer with Akshay Kumar-starrer ''Laxmii'', which he backed under Tusshar Entertainment House.

The 44-year-old actor-producer took to Twitter to thank everyone who have been part of his journey so far.

''#20yearsofmujhekucchkehnahai ....of highs that made the struggles seem worthwhile and lows that were equally rewarding as lessons of life, from #mujhekucchkehnahai to #Laxmii and the journey feels like it's only begun!. In gratitude for accepting me as a part of your universe,'' he wrote.

Directed by Satish Kaushik and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, ''Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai'' was the official remake of the 1998 Telugu film ''Tholi Prema''.

The Hindi film, also starring Amrish Puri, Rinke Khanna, Vrajesh Hirjee, Alok Nath, Dalip Tahil, Himani Shivpuri, was a hit at the box office.

Kapoor also said he has no regrets.

''to have your love & for so many happy endings to the never ending battles of making stories come to life! No regrets whatsoever, despite the dizzy roller coaster ride in tinsel town, & miles to go before these milestones are done!'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

