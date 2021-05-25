Online video platform Vimeo plunges on Nasdaq debut following spin-off
Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:38 IST
Shares of online video platform Vimeo Inc , which was spun off from InterActiveCorp, were down 9.5% on their debut on Nasdaq on Tuesday.
The company's stock opened at $47.15.
Advertisement
Also Read: US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures fall over 1% on inflation worries
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nasdaq
Advertisement