VP Naidu greets people on Buddha Purnima eve

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 21:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings on the eve of Buddha Purnima, saying on this occasion people should commit themselves to the path of compassion and tolerance shown by Lord Buddha.

Buddha Purnima is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

''Lord Buddha was one of the most illustrious spiritual leaders to have walked this earth. The eternal message of peace, brotherhood and compassion bestowed by Lord Buddha continues to inspire humanity across the globe to strive towards leading a life based on moral values and contentment,'' the Vice President said in his message.

In our country, festivals are a great occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate, Naidu noted.

''But given the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate this festival at home and by adhering to Covid health and hygiene protocols,'' he said.

On this happy occasion, the Vice President said, ''let us commit ourselves to the path of compassion and tolerance shown by Lord Buddha''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

