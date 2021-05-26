Left Menu

Poorna Jagannatha to lead dramedy movie 'I'll Show You Mine'

Indian-origin actor Poorna Jagannathan is set to feature in an upcoming dramedy movie, titled Ill Show You Mine.The movie, which comes from Duplass Brothers Productions, will be helmed by Megan Griffiths, known for films such as Sadie, Lucky Them, Eden and The Off Hours, reported Variety.Jagannathan will play Priya Sura, an author who has made a career of examining her own trauma, as she sits down to interview her nephew Nic for a new book about his history as a model who challenged gender norms and embraced his pansexuality in a very public forum.

Jagannathan will play Priya Sura, an author who has made a career of examining her own trauma, as she sits down to interview her nephew Nic for a new book about his history as a model who challenged gender norms and embraced his pansexuality in a very public forum. Their ensuing conversation, which takes place over the course of one intense weekend, forces each of them to reveal much more than expected and confront some of their most deeply hidden secrets. Actor Casey Thomas Brown will also star in the movie, which has a screenplay by Tiffany Louquet, Elizabeth Searle and David Shields. Mel Eslyn, Lacey Leavitt, Ashley Edouard and Griffiths will produce the movie. Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass will serve as executive producers.

Jagannathan, 48, previously featured in critically-acclaimed shows such as ''The Night Of'', ''Better Call Saul'', ''Ramy'' and ''Big Little Lies''.

She has also starred in Bollywood blockbusters ''Delhi Belly'' and ''Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani''.

The actor was most recently seen in Netflix show ''Never Have I Ever'' and Apple series ''Defending Jacob''.

