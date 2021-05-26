Odd News Roundup: Why you may see a NYPD motorcade in Sao Paulo's streets

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Why you may see a NYPD motorcade in Sao Paulo's streets

Advertisement

Stunned by the swirl of red lights and blaring sirens, confused pedestrians who spot a New York City Police Department motorcade screaming down the streets of Brazil's biggest city may need a second to get their bearings. Behind the spectacle is a group of Brazilian fans obsessed with one of the world's most recognizable police forces, whose hobby is refurbishing NYPD cars and motorcycles, inspired by nostalgia for cop movies and shows such as "Law & Order."

(With inputs from agencies.)