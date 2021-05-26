Left Menu

Vaccine absolutely important to defeat pandemic: PM

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima, he said the world has not seen a pandemic like this in a century. He also extended condolences to those who have suffered and lost near and dear ones in the pandemic, and said he grieved with them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 10:33 IST
Vaccine absolutely important to defeat pandemic: PM
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the planet will not be the same after COVID-19 and noted that the events in future will be remembered as either pre or post-Covid. Delivering the keynote address on the occasion of ''Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations'' on Buddha Purnima, he said the world has not seen a pandemic like this in a century. However, he added, there is now a better understanding of the pandemic, and described vaccine as absolutely important to save lives and defeat the virus. He also extended condolences to those who have suffered and lost near and dear ones in the pandemic, and said he grieved with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021