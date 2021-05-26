Left Menu

Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail welcome first child together

Actor Emmy Rossum and her filmmaker husband Sam Esmail have become parents to a baby girl.Rossum shared the news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that her daughter was born on May 24.On a sunny Monday morning, at 813AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world, the 34-year-old actor wrote.Rossum shared more images of her pregnancy, which she had not previously revealed before Tuesday.The first two black-and-white photos showed Rossum baring her baby bump, and Esmail cradling her belly.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-05-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 11:35 IST
Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail welcome first child together
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Emmy Rossum and her filmmaker husband Sam Esmail have become parents to a baby girl.

Rossum shared the news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that her daughter was born on May 24.

''On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,'' the 34-year-old actor wrote.

Rossum shared more images of her pregnancy, which she had not previously revealed before Tuesday.

The first two black-and-white photos showed Rossum baring her baby bump, and Esmail cradling her belly. The third one appears to be her newborn's footprint. Rossum and ''Mr Robot'' creator Esmail got married in 2017. They started dating after working together on his 2014 romance drama ''Comet'' and got engaged in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021