Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' postponed

South star Adivi Sesh's multi-lingual feature ''Major'', based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film's makers said on Wednesday.

The movie, backed by South superstar Mahesh Babu, was set to release countrywide on July 2.

Advertisement

In a statement, the makers said the movie will release when the situation in the country is better.

''We are living in unprecedented times and we hope you all are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. Our film 'Major', which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date.

''We will announce the new release date once things are back to normal. Times are tough but so are we,'' they said.

Sesh, who plays the lead role in the movie, also shared the news in a post on Twitter.

''#ReleaseDay of #MajorTheFilm will be my PROUDEST moment.So Let's celebrate when times get better. Safer. Maamulga undadhu. I Promise,'' he wrote.

''Major'' is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep, the brave NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and sacrificed his life for the nation.

Major Sandeep was decorated with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest military honour in peacetime.

The Sashi Kiran-directed biopic was shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously later dubbed into Malayalam.

The movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

It has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)