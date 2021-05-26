Left Menu

Kendall Jenner's alleged trespasser sentenced to 180 days in jail

Shaquan King, the man who allegedly tried to take a naked dip in American supermodel Kendall Jenner's pool has been sentenced to a punishment of 180 days in county jail.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:18 IST
Kendall Jenner (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Shaquan King, the man who allegedly tried to take a naked dip in American supermodel Kendall Jenner's pool has been sentenced to a punishment of 180 days in county jail. As per TMZ, King "took a plea deal Tuesday, pleading no contest to 1 count of trespassing and 1 count of loitering with the intent of committing a crime. He has been sentenced to 180 days in county jail."

King was accused of getting naked by Kendall's pool and banging on her house's windows before her security apprehended him. The police arrested him at the moment, but his jail stay was brief due to COVID protocols. On a related note, Kendall was granted a five-year restraining order from the court against Shaquan in April. Through this order, Shaquan was ordered to keep a distance of at least 100 yards from Kendall for the next 5 years, by the judge.

The restraining order also protects Kris and Kylie Jenner, as the 27-year-old intruder tried to trespass their houses too, after spending six hours in jail for the alleged intrusion at Kendall's home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

