Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' adds Jerrod Carmichael

The film reunites Lanthimos with Emma Stone following The Favourite 2018.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:07 IST
Actor-comic Jerrod Carmichael is the latest addition to the cast of director Yorgos Lanthimos' next feature film ''Poor Things''.

Described as a Victorian-set tale with a Frankenstein-esque bent, the period drama is based on a novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray. The film reunites Lanthimos with Emma Stone following ''The Favourite'' (2018). ''Poor Things'' also stars Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef.

Stone plays a young woman named Belle Baxter who is brought back to life by an eccentric and brilliant scientist, Dr Godwin Baxter (Dafoe), in what's described as a story of ''love, discovery and scientific daring'', featuring Youssef as Max McCandless and Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn. According to Variety, Carmichael will play Harry Astley in the film.

The project hails from Searchlight Pictures, Film4 and Element Pictures, the banner behind all of the Greek director's English-language films.

Lanthimos and Stone, in association with her Fruit Tree Banner, will also produce.

Tony McNamara, who co-wrote ''The Favourite'' with Deborah Davis, has penned the script of the upcoming movie.

Carmichael is best known for his eponymous series ''The Carmichael Show'' and also serves as executive producer on the comedy series ''Ramy'' alongside Youssef.

