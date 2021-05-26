Tyner Rushing boards Chris Pratt-led 'Terminal List'

Actor Tyner Rushing, whose credits include ''Lovecraft Country'' and ''The Resident'', will be seen in a recurring guest star role in Amazon's conspiracy-thriller series ''The Terminal List''.

The show also stars Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The story follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

''Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves,'' the plotline reads.

Tyner will play Reece's close friend Liz Riley, a former Army pilot, who is described as being ''equal parts wit and warmth'', reported Variety.

Based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, the series will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who has co-written the script with David DiGilio. Daniel Shattuck also serves as a writer on the show.

Riley Keough and Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is Pratt's brother-in-law, are also part of the cast.

Pratt also executive produces the series along with Carr, Fuqua, DiGilio, Shattuck, and Jon Schumacher.

''The Terminal List'' is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

