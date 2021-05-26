Left Menu

Brothers drown while bathing in UP river

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:55 IST
Brothers drown while bathing in UP river
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two brothers, aged eight years and six years, drowned while bathing in Kichha river in Dhamipur village here, police said on Wednesday.

The boys, identified as Mohammad Raza and his younger brother, Mohammad Ali, went out to play on Tuesday but didn't return for a long time, Additional District Magistrate Manoj Pandey said.

Their family started looking for them and found their clothes on the bank of Kichha, suggesting that they plunged into the river to bathe.

"All efforts were made to find them on Tuesday and their bodies were found in the river today (Wednesday)," the ADM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

