Brothers drown while bathing in UP river

Two brothers, aged eight years and six years, drowned while bathing in Kichha river in Dhamipur village here, police said on Wednesday.

The boys, identified as Mohammad Raza and his younger brother, Mohammad Ali, went out to play on Tuesday but didn't return for a long time, Additional District Magistrate Manoj Pandey said.

Their family started looking for them and found their clothes on the bank of Kichha, suggesting that they plunged into the river to bathe.

"All efforts were made to find them on Tuesday and their bodies were found in the river today (Wednesday)," the ADM said.

