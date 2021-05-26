Left Menu

A lemur on my keyboard - Thai girl plays for animals in deserted zoo

"I wanted them to be involved with me while I'm playing music," she said, adding that it wasn't a problem when an animal jumped on her keyboard, like the curious lemur.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 17:18 IST
A lemur on my keyboard - Thai girl plays for animals in deserted zoo

Dressed from head to toe in a bright green alligator costume, a girl was playing a tune on her keyboard in a Thai zoo, unfazed by a lemur climbing onto the instrument.

It was the latest in an unusual series of outdoor recitals at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, southeast of Bangkok, by 11-year-old Seenlada Supat, who says she wants to keep the animals company while visitor numbers are low due to a COVID-19 outbreak. "I'm playing music to soothe the animals to help them feel relaxed and give them company so they are not too lonely," she told Reuters.

She said her voluntary weekly zoo performances were giving her a chance to practice before a live audience and overcome stage fright. "I wanted them to be involved with me while I'm playing music," she said, adding that it wasn't a problem when an animal jumped on her keyboard, like the curious lemur. "I don't mind, it's as if they're playing music with me too."

As well as ring-tailed lemurs, her audiences have included meerkat, hippos, zebras and a range of other animals. Zoo director Tawin Rattanawongsawat said Supat's recitals were being well received.

"We noticed that the animals were reacting," Tawin said. "They became curious while others appeared to be enjoying the music." (Writing by Juarawee Kittisilpa and Martin Petty, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021