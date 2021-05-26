Entertainment News Roundup: Prince Harry and Oprah reunite for mental health follow-up show; Italy's Eurovision rockstar winner did not take drugs -organizers and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Prince Harry and Oprah reunite for mental health follow-up show

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are to revisit their documentary about mental health with a follow-up, Apple TV+ said on Wednesday, adding that the series had brought a 25% increase in new viewers to the streaming platform. "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward," will be a virtual Town Hall airing on Friday that reunites the health experts and the celebrities, athletes and others who spoke about their struggles with depression, schizophrenia and anxiety in the series.

Italy's Eurovision rockstar winner did not take drugs -organisers

The lead singer of Italy's glam rock band Maneskin, which won this year's Eurovision song contest, has passed a drugs test proving he did not take drugs at the weekend event, the organisers said on Monday. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said it had conducted a thorough review of what happened on Saturday after some viewers thought footage showed Damiano David snorting cocaine as he waited for the winner to be announced.

Arrest warrant issued for singer Marilyn Manson on assault charges in New Hampshire

Police in the U.S. state of New Hampshire said late on Tuesday that they had issued an arrest warrant for rock singer Marilyn Manson in connection with assault charges. The alleged assaults involved a videographer, the police said, adding that Manson, his agent and legal counsel had been aware of the warrant "for some time" and "no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges".

Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 billion as streaming war heats up

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it is buying MGM, the fabled U.S. movie studio home to the "James Bond" franchise, for $8.45 billion, giving it a huge library of films and TV shows and ramping up competition with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+. Privately held MGM, or Metro Goldwyn Mayer, was founded in 1924, and also owns the Epix cable channel and makes popular TV shows including "Fargo", "Vikings" and "Shark Tank."

Fast & Furious star John Cena apologises for calling Taiwan a country

U.S. wrestling superstar and actor John Cena apologised to Chinese fans on Tuesday after calling Taiwan a country during an interview to promote his latest movie "Fast & Furious 9". Speaking to Taiwanese television TVBS earlier this month, 44-year-old Cena said Taiwan would be the first "country" to see the latest Fast and Furious.

Indiana Jones' fedora and Harry Potter's glasses to be auctioned in California

Indiana Jones' fedora and Harry Potter's glasses are among over 1,200 film and television memorabilia items going under the hammer in June at the Prop Store in California. Matt Truex, Marketing Manager at the Prop Store, said the auction was the biggest they had ever held and he expects keen interest from collectors.

UK reopening: Did cinema chains just pull a rabbit out of the hat?

Sony's animated comedy "Peter Rabbit 2" drove UK cinemas' box office takings in their reopening weekend to the highest since the pandemic took hold last year, giving a boost to cinema chains which had been burning through cash during months of lockdowns. Overall box office collections at the weekend came in at more than 7 million pounds ($9.91 million), with the speed and size of the return beyond anything most companies were expecting, UK Cinema Association CEO Phil Clapp told Reuters on Monday.

Dylan's 'Lay Lady Lay' lyrics and Cobain self-portrait head to auction

Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to "Lay Lady Lay," a cheeky self-portrait by Kurt Cobain and five guitars designed by the late Eddie Van Halen are among 1,300 items going up for auction in June. A series of hand-written letters from Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend will also be offered for sale in the Music Icons event at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.

'Rugrats' cause havoc with smart tech in TV reboot

Brighter, bigger and more mischievous, television's "Rugrats" return on Thursday with a host of new toys to play with. Seventeen years after the end of the animated series that made toddlers seem smarter than their parents, ringleader Tommy Pickles, nervous Chuckie Finster and bossy Angelica Pickles now have smart technology to run rings around the hapless grown-ups who are supposed to be in charge.

