UK PM Johnson has full confidence in health minister Hancock - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Boris Johnson has full confidence in his health minister Matt Hancock and has worked alongside him throughout the pandemic, his spokesman said in response to allegations made by the prime minister's former adviser Dominic Cummings.

The spokesman also said the government would not be engaging with every accusation made on Wednesday by Cummings, including the claim that officials thought Johnson considered getting injected with coronavirus on live television to show it was benign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

