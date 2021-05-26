UK PM Johnson has full confidence in health minister Hancock - spokesman

Left Menu

Britain's Boris Johnson has full confidence in his health minister Matt Hancock and has worked alongside him throughout the pandemic, his spokesman said in response to allegations made by the prime minister's former adviser Dominic Cummings. Asked if Johnson had full confidence in Hancock, the spokesman said: "Yes." "The health secretary has been working closely with the prime minister throughout and they've been fully focused on protecting the health and care system and saving lives." The spokesman also said the government would not be engaging with every accusation made on Wednesday by Cummings.

26-05-2021
