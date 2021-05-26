Woman commits suicide over health issues in Mumbai

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:46 IST
A 58-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide due to some health problems at her home in the eastern suburb of Mulund here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim Trupti Rajesh Shah was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her apartment at a housing society in Mulund (west) late on Tuesday night, an official said.

Shah, who lived with her husband and two children, took the extreme step when her family was asleep, the official said.

Investigations have revealed that the woman was suffering from some health problems, which may have prompted her to commit suicide, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.

