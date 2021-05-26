Outlander Season 6: Graham McTavish returning & Sam Heughan to play a 50-year-old

Outlander Season 6 is being filmed and the series has also been renewed for a Season 7. Fans are ardently waiting to know what they can get new in the drama. The forthcoming sixth season will be based on 'Breath of Snow and Ashes', while the seventh Season will be based on 'An Echo in the Bone'.

Graham McTavish, who played as Dougal MacKenzie in seasons 1 and 2 and made a cameo appearance in the fifth season, exclusively spoke to Express.co.uk. and hinted at his return in the Outlander's franchise. He said, "I had such a wonderful time doing Outlander for the two and a half years that I was filming it and for the brief time that I came back to do it again in season five. I absolutely loved it and the people. I mean I'm, you know apart from Sam, who's a dear friend, you know I've made friends there that I'll have for the rest of my life."

Graham added: "And as I said, you know, the spontaneity of the unscripted nature of it, compared with scripted drama. I like improvisation in drama. If I ever get the opportunity to do any improvisation I absolutely love it, and this was just like one long improve. You had no idea what was coming next, quite literally, you could be being scared to death, any moment, especially with Sam around."

Outlander Season 6 features Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in the lead roles. Fans will also see Tobias Menzies, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, John Bell in supporting roles. The series would come back with many other actors from the previous Seasons.

In an interview with Scotsman, Sam Heughan hinted at his character Jamie Frase in Outlander Season 6. In the first season, viewers were introduced with a young warrior Jamie Frase, who was 23 years old at that time. The second and the third season showed Jamie Frase and Claire Randall (played by Caitriona Balfe) reuniting after 20 years.

Therefore, Sam Heughan's character Jamie Frase could be shown in his mid-50s now. He stated, "Outlander has been so unique. My character has been a young warrior, who has become a laird, a father, a husband, and a grandfather now, he's been in battles, he's been abused... I've had so much to play."

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Outlander Season 6. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Hollywood series.

