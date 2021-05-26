Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt receives golden visa for UAE

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday said he has received a golden visa for the UAE.The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news.Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFADUBAI. These golden visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 19:45 IST
Sanjay Dutt receives golden visa for UAE
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday said he has received a golden visa for the UAE.

The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news.

''Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @GDRFADUBAI. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support,'' Dutt wrote alongside his photographs with the UAE authorities.

Last year, the actor and his producer-wife Maanayata travelled to Dubai to be with their kids -- twins Shahraan and Iqra (10).

According to Khaleej Times, the UAE government had in 2019 implemented a new system for long-term residence visas, enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor. These golden visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

