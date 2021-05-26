Left Menu

'Tomorrow War' trailer: Chris Pratt travel to future to save universe

Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): The makers of Chris Pratt starrer sci-fi blockbuster 'The Tomorrow War,' on Wednesday dropped a power-packed trailer featuring Pratt as Dan Forester, a high school teacher and military veterinarian. He is recruited by a group of time travellers to fight a war 30 years in the future. Prime Video unveiled the trailer on Instagram with the premiere date of the edge of the seat series as July 2.

The two-minute-thirty-eight second trailer sees a war-hardened Pratt say in the trailer, "I was trying to save my daughter. If I've gotta save the world to save her, then I'm gonna do it." The movie features an alien species that threatens life on Earth, and the only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to travel to the year 2051 and help save the planet. Dan teams up with his estranged father, played by J.K. Simmons, and a brilliant scientist, portrayed by Yvonne Strahovski, to rewrite the fate of mankind.

In the trailer, soldiers from the future interrupt a televised soccer match to recruit present-day fighters. "In 11 months' time, all human beings in the future will be wiped from the face of the Earth, unless you help us," a lieutenant, played by Jasmine Mathews, pleads.

As reported by Variety, Amazon reportedly spent USD 200 million for distribution rights for the movie, developed and produced by Skydance Media. Written by Zach Dean and directed by Chris McKay, the film also features Edwin Hodge, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

As reported by Variety, Pratt, Rob Cowan, Bradley J. Fischer and Brian Oliver executive produce, with Jules Daly, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, David S. Goyer, Don Granger and Adam Kolbrenner producing alongside co-producer Samantha Nisenboim. (ANI)

