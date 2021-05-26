Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail blessed with a baby girl

Actor Emmy Rossum and her filmmaker-husband Sam Esmail have welcomed a baby girl. Rossum shared the happy news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 'The Phantom of the Opera' star announced the birth of her first child by captioning a series of maternity photos, "5.24.21. On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."

Rossum shared more images of her pregnancy, which she had not revealed before Tuesday. The first two black-and-white photos showed Rossum showing off her baby bump, and Esmail cradling her belly. The third one seems to be her newborn's footprint. Immediately after announcing the birth, Rossum's comments section was flooded with well-wishes from celebs like Kiernan Shipka and Katharine McPhee. 'Shameless' co-star Isidora Goreshter commented three hearts, while Storm Reid wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS."

As per E! News, the actor and her husband managed to keep their pregnancy a secret from the public, with Rossum only posting photos from the waist up in recent months. Rossum and 'Mr Robot' creator got married in 2017. They started dating after working together on his 2014 romance drama 'Comet' and got engaged in 2015.

On the work front, Rossum will be next seen in the Peacock series 'Angelynne', which is produced and written by Esmail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)