Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor heap praises on 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and many others on Wednesday heaped praise on Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer edgy Dibakar Banerjee thriller 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The 'Student Of The Year' actor shared the poster of the film on her Instagram Story, writing, "What an amazing film!!!! Arjun, Pari, Dibakar! You guys are just so good!!! Congratulations (five red heart emoticons)."

The 'Dhadak' actor too took to her Instagram Story and she not only praised it, but also shared a swipe up on her story to see her 'favourite part'. She wrote, "You guys should be so proud!!!! It's a must watch!! " Vaani Kapoor also came on board to share her love for the film as she wrote with poster of the film on her Instagram Story, "what a cool film !! Brilliant performances..thoroughly enjoyed! A must watch "

Advertisement

This suspense-drama promises to keep the viewers glued to their seats as it explores the polarities of the two worlds and is packed with great performances by the iconic 'Ishaqzaade' duo who are back together to reignite the silver screen. Produced, written and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in important roles. The film is streaming in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)