Left Menu

Author Roxane Gay launches imprint Roxane Gay Books

Roxane Gays latest project is an imprint that will release the kinds of books she likes to read. The author of such works as Bad Feminist and Hunger is teaming up with Grove Atlantic on Roxane Gay Books, which will publish three books a year.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:39 IST
Author Roxane Gay launches imprint Roxane Gay Books

Roxane Gay's latest project is an imprint that will release the kinds of books she likes to read. The author of such works as “Bad Feminist” and “Hunger” is teaming up with Grove Atlantic on Roxane Gay Books, which will publish three books a year. Gay has worked for years with Grove, which in 2014 released her debut novel “An Untamed State.” She also has long been interested in promoting other writers, whether through her Medium magazine Gay or through her Audacious Book Club.

“I love having a hand in bringing brilliant writing into the world, and over the past 15 or so years, I've done that in various editorial capacities that have been incredibly gratifying,'' Gay said in a statement Wednesday.

''It has been a lifelong dream to have a literary imprint of my own where I could publish great books and have the support of a storied publishing house behind me.” Gay's new imprint will publish fiction and nonfiction, and, in partnership with Grove, will sponsor a publishing fellowship programme “for candidates who might not have access to the industry through traditional avenues,” according to Grove.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021